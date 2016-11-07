Hyderabad

Mega ISC sports meet kicks off

About 3,000 students from 1,600 Association of Schools for Indian School Certificate take part

A total of 3,000 students from 1,600 Association of Schools for Indian School Certificate (ASISC) converged in the city for the inauguration of their national sports meet on Sunday.

Volleyball, athletics, swimming, hockey, football, basketball, badminton and loan tennis players of different schools will compete for trophies during the meet. This is the first time that Hyderabad became the venue for the national games.

On the first day of the six-day event, students participated in volleyball, swimming and hockey.

D.G. Immanuel, Chairman, Council for Indian School Certificate of Examinations, New Delhi, was present at the event.

K.V. Vincent, Secretary Treasurer, ASISC, said in his inaugural address, “Over the years, we have been receiving tremendous response in terms of student participation making it the largest national sports meet in our country. The objective of these games is to make children understand the value of sports and also to imbibe the spirit of sportsmanship in them.”

Also present at the event were Joby Mathew, world arm wrestling champion and motivational speaker; Varun Singh Bhati, bronze medal winner, Rio 2016 Paralympics; Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive Officer and Secretary, Council for Indian School Certificate of Examinations; A. Dinakar Babu, Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, Sports Authority of Telangana State and Maruthi Ram Prasad Secretary and Treasurer, Association of ICSE & ISC Schools, AP and Telangana.

