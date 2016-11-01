Medical teams to be sent to dengue-hit villages of Khammam

The State Government has decided to pay special attention on villages affected by dengue by sending special teams and 108 ambulances to every village.

A special team from Fever Hospital here would also be sent to Bonakal village in Khammam district, which reported a large number of dengue cases in the season so far.

Three 104 vehicles, mobile clinics, would also be sent to the dengue-affected villages.

Minister for Health Dr. C. Laxma Reddy reviewed the situation arising out of spread of dengue in the State here on Monday and directed the officials to send special teams led by Joint Director of Health to Bonakal, Ravinutala and Govindapuram villages in Khammam.

It was also decided to conduct health check up for every person in the severely affected villages of Bonakal, Ravinutala, Govindapuram and Alapadu.

The authorities were told to send platelet count equipment and also take up anti-mosquito drive on large-scale.

The Minister told the Khammam district officials to send also spray machines to Bonakal first to take up sparying twice every week in all households.

The Minister told the officials to shift the serious cases to Khammam and Hyderabad.

Along with treatment of dengue, the officials were directed to take up preventive measures. Principal Secretary Rajeshwar Tiwari, Additional Director Medical Education Dr. Shankar, Director (Health) Lalita Kumari and others attended the meeting.