HC to hear PIL today

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A.Shankara Narayana is likely to hear the arguments in PIL filed challenging the decision of union of India in demonetising the currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs,1,000 on Thursday .

Srinivas a practising advocate in his writ petition challenged Section 26 (2) of the Reserve Bank of India Act which empowers the Central Government to act like this on the basis of recommendations of the Direct Taxes Commission. It is contended that the provision did not provide necessary guidelines and therefore the provision was unconstitutional. P.V. Krishniah, counsel for the petitioner requested the bench to hear the case urgently. The bench said that after the case is numbered it will be perused on Thursday.