HC query to government on revision of land rates

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankara Narayana on Tuesday asked the Telangana government to inform the court if the market rates were revised as per State market value revision guidelines rules before issuing the notifications for acquiring lands.

The bench was dealing with a PIL filed by Kodanda Reddy, former Congress MLA and Chairman, Kisan and Keth Mazdoor Congress. The bench was informed that the rules mandated revision every two years for rural areas.

This value forms the basis for the compensation when lands are acquired. The government has deliberately not revised the market value so that the compensation need not be paid correctly.

The case will be listed next week.

BRS scheme

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A. Shankara Narayana on Tuesday permitted the Telangana government and municipal corporations in the State to process the application made under building regularization scheme. If the application was rejected, officers can proceed against the structure and if the application is accepted, it shall await the final outcome of the PIL filed challenging the BRS scheme.

The bench was modifying the earlier orders passed by the earlier bench. PIL was filed by Forum for Good Governance challenging the BRS scheme contending that this will spell doom for the urban civic life. The bench had directed the government to file counter affidavit and restrained the officers from passing final orders on regularization applications. Several land owners who made illegal constructions and who submitted applications forms for regularization came to high court.

They complained that though the application for regularisation was pending, the officers were issuing notices and threatening demolition. All these cases were clubbed with the PIL. On Tuesday the bench felt that these cases except the PIL can be disposed of.

Status of Nayeem case probe

A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice A.Shankara Narayana on Tuesday directed the Special Investigation Team which is probing the case of gangster Nayeemuddin and the Telangana government to file the status of the investigation within three weeks. The bench said that it will consider the plea for CBI inquiry only after it peruses the status report.

The bench was dealing with PIL by CPI leader Dr. K. Narayana seeking CBI probe into criminal activities and terror unleashed by former Naxalite turned police informer turned gangster, Nayeem and his gang members.

He said the SIT found that the Nayeem had properties in AP, Goa, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh besides in Telangana. It needed a national agency to investigate, away from local pressures. He said there were allegations of police and politicians having links with Nayeem, who in turn had links with the underworld.