GST will be less than prevailing VAT, says Finance Minister

Finance Minister Etala Rajender, announcing the breakthrough in the talks about Goods and Services Tax (GST) with Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, said that those goods attracting tax between nine per cent and 15 per cent would be now taxed at 12 per cent in Telangana.
Talking to presspersons in Delhi after the first day meeting, he said the goods attracting five per cent Value Added Tax (VAT) would remain unchanged under GST too.
States had taken a unanimous decision to keep the goods and services used most by the poor at five per cent while the other slabs would be 12 per, 18 per cent and 26 per cent.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
Please Email the Editor