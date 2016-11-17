Hyderabad

GHMC collects Rs. 176 cr. dues

GHMC netted more than Rs.6 crore in the form of payments for property tax, trade licenses and land regularisations on Wednesday taking the overall collection ever since it has started taking in old Rs.500 and Rs.1000 currency notes to little more than Rs.176 crore in the last few days.

Since the Government has allowed acceptance of old notes till Nov.24, Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy has urged citizens to utilise the opportunity and pay any pending dues at any of the citizen service centres during the working hours.

