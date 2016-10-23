B.S. Ramulu is Chairman of TS BC Commission

The State Government on Saturday constituted five-member Telangana Commission for Backward Classes with B.S. Ramulu as its Chairman.

Vakulabharanam Krishna Mohan Rao, Eediga Anjaneya Goud, Juluru Gowri Shankar and Commissioner for BC Welfare are the other members of the Commission. An ordinance was issued on October 9 setting up the BC Commission.

The Chairman and Members of the Commission except Member-Secretary would hold office for a term of three years from the date of their assuming office.

Special Chief Secretary (BC Welfare) Somesh Kumar said in the orders issued on Saturday that the Commission would examine requests for inclusion of any class of citizens as a Backward Class in the lists and hear complaints of over-inclusion or under-inclusion of any Backward Class in such list and make an advice to the Government as it deems appropriate.

Power to summon

Further, it would examine and make recommendations on any other matter relating to the Backward Classes that may be referred to it by the Government from time to time. It would have all the powers of a Civil Court trying a suit and in particular in respect of summoning and enforcing the attendance of any person from any part of State and examining him or her.

The Commission could also summon any person in the State on requiring the discovery and production of any document, for receiving evidence on affidavits, for requisitioning any public record or copy thereof from any court or office, for issuing orders for examination of witnesses and documents and for any other matter which may be prescribed.