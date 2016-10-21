Hyderabad

A milestone for GHMC

A majority of the Garbage Vulnerable Points (GVP) have been eliminated in the Greater Hyderabad region.

A total of 1,190 GVPs were found across 24 circles, as per the scientific study conducted by the Administrative Staff College of India (ASCI). After the GHMC had begun the process of elimination, the GVP’s reduced by 68 per cent.

GHMC Commissioner B. Janardhan Reddy said that a three pronged approach of efficient collection system, one time clearance, and replacement with bins was adopted to tackle the problem.

Mr. Reddy said that the GHMC staff collected real time data involving quantity and type of waste, surrounding land use, and reasons for the prevailing situation through a mobile app. A series of workshops and community interactions were planned to create awareness on eliminating the GVPs.

In circles 6 and 15, even though there is more slum population with limitations in terms of infrastructure and manpower, the GVPs were completely eliminated due to higher motivational levels, said the Commissioner, adding that special drives would be organised in circles where results were not up to the mark.

