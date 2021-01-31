Hyderabad

631 kg of ganja seized

The Sattupalli police on Sunday seized around 631 kg of ganja concealed in a load of vegetable trays in a van at the Ring Centre in Sattupalli town.

The police foiled an attempt by peddlers to smuggle the huge quantity of ganja from the Agency area of Andhra Pradesh to Warangal when they chanced upon the contraband in a van during a vehicle checking drive on the outskirts of the town.

A car which was accompanying the ganja-laden van was also seized. Four persons travelling in the two vehicles were detained for questioning.

According to police, the value of the seized contraband is estimated to be ₹1 crore.

