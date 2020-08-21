45% of COVID patients are on oxygen support, 22% in ICUs

State adds 1,967 cases to its tally; eight more succumb to the coronavirus

Telangana logged 1,967 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, according to the medical bulletin released by the State government on Friday. Eight more persons succumbed to the disease in the 24-hour period taking the toll to 737.

The State tested 26,767 samples in 1,115 testing centres, and results of 1,300 samples are still awaited. The maximum number of 24.6% positive cases are in the 31-41 age group, while 10% positive cases are in people older than 61.

Worryingly, 45% of COVID patients being treated in government and private hospitals are on oxygen support, while 22% are being treated in ICUs of various hospitals, according to the bulletin by Director of Public Health.

The lowest number of cases were recorded from Mulugu district which had 11 positive cases while the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation region recorded 473 cases.

The surrounding districts of Rangareddy (202) and Medchal (170) recorded higher number of positive cases as did Warangal (Urban) with 101 cases. All the 33 districts in the State reported cases over the 24-hour period.

Despite logging hundreds of cases per day, the number of containment zones in the GHMC limits have declined to 65. In comparison, Rangareddy had twice the number at 131. Mahbubnagar (111), Sircilla (87) and Gadwal (81) also had more containment zones than the GHMC area.