3i Infotech to hire 500 in two months

IT firm 3i Infotech plans to hire 500 people over the next two months for the Business Process Services (BPS) division it set up recently in Hyderabad.

The hiring will be facilitated through social, digital platforms via referral programmes and other offline initiatives, the company said in a release. In the first phase, 3i Infotech would be looking to hire local talent within Hyderabad to serve its regional and market specific clientele and later scale its operations to include other geographies and markets.

The portfolio of offerings under the BPS division will encompass – Application, Automation and Analytics Services (AAA) and will cater to customers across domains, including retail, e-commerce, telecom, BFSI, media and entertainment and manufacturing. The company said it will be pivoting to a voice-based technology-led model to drive substantial cost savings by 20% for its customers.

MD and Global CEO Thompson P. Gnanam said, “With the onslaught of the pandemic, we have seen a surge in organisations adopting automation and digitization. To navigate this change, 3i Infotech’s BPS arm has come up with a unique technology-led solution that is poised to become a game changer and a disruptor in the outsourcing space, both domestic and international.”

Senior Vice President and Global Delivery Head, BPS, Amitabh Vartak said the investment in the new facility in the tech hub of Hyderabad will open up several avenues and create an ecosystem where talent, innovation and newer possibilities emerge.