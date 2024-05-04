GIFT a SubscriptionGift
239 motorists booked in April for wrong side driving in Cyberabad  

May 04, 2024 11:39 am | Updated 11:39 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Cyberabad police booked 239 motorists in April for driving in wrong route endangering the lives and personal safety of others. The image is used for representative purpose only.

Cyberabad police booked 239 motorists in April for driving in wrong route endangering the lives and personal safety of others. The image is used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: GIRI KVS

 

A total of 239 motorists were booked for driving in wrong route endangering the lives and personal safety of others in Cyberabad. 

The cases have been booked under the section 336 of the Indian penal Code (IPC) in April alone, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Cyberabad, D. Joel Davies said during a meeting with the traffic personnel on the issue of wrong route driving on Friday. 

Instructions were issued to the officials including identifying the areas where wrong side driving is most common, keeping vigilance through surveillance cameras on violators and taking strict action against them. Senior officials including Medchal Traffic DCP DV Srinivasa Rao were present in the meeting.  

