2 ganja suppliers held

Mangalhat police on Saturday arrested two persons with 2.2 kg ganja.
The accused are Shanker Singh (36) and Rahul Singh (28), both ganja suppliers from Ganga Bowli of Mangalhat. They were remanded to judicial custody.
