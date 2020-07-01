1.96 lakh ryots to get Rythu Bandhu soon: Minister

Minister for Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy has asked the landholding farmers who have not received Rythu Bandhu investment support so far this season to get their details enrolled with the Agriculture Extension Officers (AEOs) concerned till July 5 by giving the details of their Record of Rights (paatadar passbook), bank account details and Aadhaar details.

Speaking at Wanaparthy on Wednesday, the Minister explained that about 1.96 lakh farmers have enrolled their details of bank accounts during the last week and the Rythu Bandhu amount of ₹214.75 crore for them would be credited soon. He noted that a total of 55.06 lakh farmers’ bank accounts have been credited ₹6,987.9 crore for their 1,39,76,000 acres of landholding.

Mistakes in details

Stating that the crediting of such a huge amount into most of the 55 lakh farmers’ bank accounts in just 36 hours was a sort of a world record, the Minister explained that the bank account details of about 28,000 farmers were not proper – either misquoting of IFSC code or wrong account number or closed bank branches – and the attempt made to credit the Rythu Bandhu amount did not succeed.

He suggested the 28,000 farmers too to meet the AEOs concerned and get their bank account details rectified. Besides, there were discrepancies in the names of about 11,000 farmers in the bank passbook, Aadhaar card and pattadar passbook and the officials concerned have been instructed to rectify the details. The Minister suggested the farmers concerned to meet the AEOs for details about getting the discrepancies rectified.

The Minister also asked the Agriculture Department officials to ensure that farmers who did not get Rythu Bandhu amount so far get it by helping them get their details rectified. He stated that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s objective behind implementing the schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, irrigation facilities and others is to empower the farming community.