1,920 bottles of Oxytocin seized

An auto-rickshaw driver from Bidar in Karnataka, who was smuggling huge quantity of Oxytocin to Hyderabad, was apprehended by sleuths of the Hyderabad Commissioner’s Task Force (south zone) here on Sunday. They seized 1,920 bottles of Oxytocin from Mohammed Ismail’s possession.

Inspector K Madhu Mohan Reddy said the Union Health Ministry imposed a ban on the retail sale and private manufacture of Oxytocin, a life-saving drug for women who have just delivered.

“The reason for the ban is the misuse of Oxytocin in dairy animals to increase milk production,” he said.

