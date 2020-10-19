1,436 COVID-19 cases recorded in Telangana

Telangana recorded 1,436 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the total cases to 2,22,111. Six more COVID-19 patients died, taking the toll to 1,271 till now.
Out of the 41,403 people who were examined for coronavirus on October 17,38,241 underwent tests at government facilities and 2,802 opted private labs. Results of 965 are awaited. The new 1,436 cases includes 249 from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), 110 from Rangareddy, 105 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 78 from Khammam, 77 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 76 from Karimnagar, 75 from Nalgonda. On the whole, 38,30,503 samples were put to test in the State, and 2,22,111 have tested positive.
