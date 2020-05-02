11 members of family contract COVID, two die

Authorities went on a high alert after learning that 11 members of a Saroornagar businessman’s family, who operates from Mahbubgunj contracted COVID-19.

Two of them, the businessman’s father and a sibling, died of the virus three days ago. The remaining nine members of the family are undergoing treatment. The trader’s father was above 60 years and his deceased brother was reportedly obese, police sources said.

Though the persons through whom the businessman contracted the virus are yet to be identified, all his primary and secondary contacts were quarantined. It is suspected that the trader got the infection from workers in Mahbubgunj, where he runs grocery business.

Unaware of having contracted the virus, the middle-aged businessman visited the Vanasthalipuram residence of his younger brother where his parents also stay .

“His younger brother, sister-in-law, their two children and both parents contracted the virus,” a police officer monitoring the situation said. The trader first got tested at a local hospital after he developed fever. As the fever persisted, he went to another hospital before being referred to government hospital where he tested COVID-positive. Before being admitted to hospital, the trader had also visited his sister’s house in Sri Krishna Devaraya Nagar. She and her son too tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, his father sustained injury when he fell in the house and was shifted to Gandhi Hospital. While undergoing treatment, he died. Swab tests conducted confirmed that he died of COVID, the police officer said.

The trader’s younger brother, who was reportedly obese, too was shifted to hospital after he developed COVID symptoms. He died while undergoing treatment a couple of days ago. Alerted by THE two deaths in the family, authorities quarantined all primary and secondary contacts of the family.

It is reported that closure of Mahbub Gunj was a consequence of the trader operating from there getting infected with the virus.