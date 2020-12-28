Hyderabad

11 held for organising ‘obscene’ dance

Eleven people were arrested and five women were rescued by Keesara police of Rachakonda on Sunday evening for indulging in obscene dance and acts.

Acting on a tip-off a police team led by Keesara inspector J Narendar Goud conducted a raid at Forest Ridge Villas in Timmayipally of Keesara and found the accused persons indulging in obscene activities. The arrested persons organised a success meet for their business and brought the victims from Andhra Pradesh. The victims were sent to shelter homes.

