$100-million facility of Bristol Myers Squibb opened in Hyderabad

February 26, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

A new facility of Bristol Myers Squibb was opened in Hyderabad on Monday. It is aimed at expanding the biopharmaceutical major’s global drug development as well as IT and digital capabilities and is expected to seat over 1,500 employees.

Over $100 million had been invested in the facility, Bristol Myers Squibb said in a release after Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu opened the facility in the presence CEO Christopher Boerner, chief digital and technology officer Greg Meyers and others.

“This marks an important milestone and investment in our vibrant community, offering opportunities for our rich talent pool here to work at the forefront of science and innovation... proud of this strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, which brings new R&D and IT capabilities to Telangana,” the Minister said.

The innovation hub of the company in Hyderabad will accelerate drug development and enhance digital capabilities, said Mr. Boerner.