GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

$100-million facility of Bristol Myers Squibb opened in Hyderabad

February 26, 2024 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

A new facility of Bristol Myers Squibb was opened in Hyderabad on Monday. It is aimed at expanding the biopharmaceutical major’s global drug development as well as IT and digital capabilities and is expected to seat over 1,500 employees.

Over $100 million had been invested in the facility, Bristol Myers Squibb said in a release after Minister for IT and Industries D. Sridhar Babu opened the facility in the presence CEO Christopher Boerner, chief digital and technology officer Greg Meyers and others.

“This marks an important milestone and investment in our vibrant community, offering opportunities for our rich talent pool here to work at the forefront of science and innovation... proud of this strategic partnership with Bristol Myers Squibb, which brings new R&D and IT capabilities to Telangana,” the Minister said.

The innovation hub of the company in Hyderabad will accelerate drug development and enhance digital capabilities, said Mr. Boerner.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.