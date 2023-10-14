HamberMenu
10-litre refined sunflower oil jar launched by GEF India

October 14, 2023 07:43 am | Updated 07:43 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Anchor and actor Suma Kanakala with GEF India VP-Sales and Marketing P.Chandra Shekhara Reddy at the launch of the SKU in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Anchor and actor Suma Kanakala with GEF India VP-Sales and Marketing P.Chandra Shekhara Reddy at the launch of the SKU in Hyderabad on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Arrangement

Freedom refined sunflower oil maker Gemini Edibles & Fats India Ltd. (GEF India) on Wednesday launched a new 10 litre SKU.

The reusable 10 litre multi-use jar of Freedom Refined Sunflower oil, the latest addition to the offerings that now come in pack sizes ranging from 200ml to 15 Litre HDPE jar, was launched by anchor and actor Suma Kanakala, along with the company‘s vice-president (sales and marketing) P. Chandra Shekhara Reddy.

The SKU has been specially designed keeping in mind the requirements of the modern-day consumer and a growing trend of using environment-friendly products. GEF India has 3 refineries in Andhra Pradesh and is setting up a refinery in Telangana. Its current operations are in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Odisha, and it is expanding presence in Chhattisgarh and Tamil Nadu, the company said in a release.

“We are a consumer-focused organisation and constantly assessing consumer requirements,” Mr. Reddy said on the launch event.

