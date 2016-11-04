Hyderabad

‘Govt. failed to keep its promise of helping farmers’

Telangana Praja Vedika has slammed the government for not keeping its promise of helping farmers who took their lives on the face of adversity.

At a press conference here on Thursday, president of the Forum, former Justice B. Chandrakumar criticised the TRS government for talking about constructing new buildings for its Secretariat and other things, while ignoring crucial issues like farmers’ suicides.

“The government does not have any qualms and talks of spending Rs. 350 crore on a new Secretariat while it ignores financial assistance to almost 2,500 farmers who took their lives, unable to face their financial burden. Except about 50 people who received Rs. 6 lakh as compensation, the families of all the others have been ignored,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

A civil contractor, Srinivas Reddy, said the Chief Minister was only trying to creating chaos in the minds of people by talking of grandiose plans without taking any concrete step.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jun 8, 2020 3:01:47 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/%E2%80%98Govt.-failed-to-keep-its-promise-of-helping-farmers%E2%80%99/article16436527.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY