‘Govt. failed to keep its promise of helping farmers’

Telangana Praja Vedika has slammed the government for not keeping its promise of helping farmers who took their lives on the face of adversity.

At a press conference here on Thursday, president of the Forum, former Justice B. Chandrakumar criticised the TRS government for talking about constructing new buildings for its Secretariat and other things, while ignoring crucial issues like farmers’ suicides.

“The government does not have any qualms and talks of spending Rs. 350 crore on a new Secretariat while it ignores financial assistance to almost 2,500 farmers who took their lives, unable to face their financial burden. Except about 50 people who received Rs. 6 lakh as compensation, the families of all the others have been ignored,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

A civil contractor, Srinivas Reddy, said the Chief Minister was only trying to creating chaos in the minds of people by talking of grandiose plans without taking any concrete step.