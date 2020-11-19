Youth stabbed to death over dispute

An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death over an old dispute between two groups in Outer district’s Mangolpuri, the police said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, around 8 p.m., information was received at Mangolpuri police station that one Piyush, a resident of I-Block, Mangolpuri, has been stabbed over some dispute, a senior police officer said.

The injured was immediately taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said. A case under Sections 302 (punishment for murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered.

During investigation, seven accused persons — Ashwani (22), previously involved in two cases, Shubham (19), Shahnawaj (23), previously involved in 57 cases, Sanju (19), Jai Singh (18) and two juveniles, all residents of Mangolpuri — have been apprehended, they said.