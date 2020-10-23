Youth held for cheating

He used to lure victims into joining a gigolo club by promising good income returns

A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly cheating people on the pretext of making them members of a gigolo club and promising good income, the police said on Thursday.

DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said that the accused has been identified as Ankit Kumar, a Class 12 passout. Residing in Uttam Nagar, he is from Bihar.

The police said that a complaint was lodged by a resident of Uttam Nagar who alleged that he had been cheated of ₹11,000 in the name of joining a gigolo club on a website. “The victim was made to transfer the amount online and later called near Piccadely, Janakpuri. However, when the victim transferred the amount, his number was blocked by the accused,” Mr. Purohit said.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of IT Act and investigation was taken up.

The police said that the accused was arrested from his residence with the help of technical surveillance and mobile phone used in commission of crime along with bank accounts. Ankit’s Paytm account with ₹23 lakh, has been frozen, the police said.

Created website

The accused had created a website and shared his mobile number on it, the police said. “The site offered friendship/gigolo club membership packages and also promised good income returns. The interested person would call on the given number and the accused would promise them of good income opportunities for minimal joining fees,” Mr Purohit said.

The police said that the accused used to take payment online in his Paytm bank accounts or take cash from the victims by meeting them in Janakpuri area after which the victim’s number will be blocked by the accused.