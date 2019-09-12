Youth Congress protests against ‘steep’ hike in fines

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the residence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, against the “steep” hike in penalty under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The IYC tried to gift two old motorcycles and scooters to Mr. Gadkari to make him realise how people were being forced to pay the fines that are higher than the value of their old vehicles.

The protesters were stopped on their way to Mr. Gadkari’s house at Moti Lal Nehru Road by the police and a short scuffle followed as the IYC members tried to push the old motorcycles over the barricade.

“This move is like the demonetisation, which was forced on people. There was no preparation...it was imposed on us without any awareness,” the IYC said in a statement.