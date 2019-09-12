Delhi

Youth Congress protests against ‘steep’ hike in fines

People pushing a motorcycle over a barricade near Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence during the protest in New Delhi on Wednesday.

People pushing a motorcycle over a barricade near Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari’s residence during the protest in New Delhi on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

more-in

‘Amended Motor Vehicles Act has been forced on people’

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the residence of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, against the “steep” hike in penalty under the amended Motor Vehicles Act.

The IYC tried to gift two old motorcycles and scooters to Mr. Gadkari to make him realise how people were being forced to pay the fines that are higher than the value of their old vehicles.

The protesters were stopped on their way to Mr. Gadkari’s house at Moti Lal Nehru Road by the police and a short scuffle followed as the IYC members tried to push the old motorcycles over the barricade.

“This move is like the demonetisation, which was forced on people. There was no preparation...it was imposed on us without any awareness,” the IYC said in a statement.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Delhi
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 12, 2019 2:40:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/youth-congress-protests-against-steep-hike-in-fines/article29395937.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY