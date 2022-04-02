Youth arrested for stalking woman on Instagram, threatening her
The accused was using multiple fake accounts to stalk women on Instagram
A 22-year-old youth was arrested by Delhi Police Cyber Cell for allegedly stalking a woman on Instagram, a social media application, and threatening to kidnap her and leak her private photos, officers said on Friday.
According to DCP (Southwest) Manoj C., the police received a complaint on March 17 wherein a woman reported that someone with a fake Instagram account was threatening to kidnap her and make her private photographs viral. An FIR was lodged in the case and a probe was initiated.
During the investigation, the police analysed several IP addresses and narrowed down upon a suspect named Mithun Tiwari, a resident of Anand Parbat. Thereafter, raids were carried out and the accused was arrested.
A senior police officer said that the accused had somehow accessed the complainant’s private pictures and targeted her after she rejected his proposal.
During interrogation, it was revealed that Tiwari created multiple fake accounts on Instagram. Using the same modus operandi as the victim’s case, he used to stalk dozens of women on Instagram and harass them.
