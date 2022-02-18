Man arrested for harassing women online

The South East cyber crime police on Friday arrested a 26-year-old construction operator who was allegedly harassing women online. One of his victims approached the police to lodge a complaint. According to the police, the accused, Harish K.N., who hails from Hassan district, would source contact numbers of women and harass them sexually. He would bombard them on WhatsApp and Facebook with videos, and call them at night insisting they meet up.

“The probe revealed that he had harassed around 10 women in and around the city for months. He has been taken into custody for further investigation,” said a police officer.