Won’t interfere with shooter’s non-selection in Olympics, says Delhi High Court

The High Court on Friday declined to interfere with an order by a single-judge Bench, rejecting a plea by shooter Manini Kaushik to allow her to participate in the trials for the upcoming Paris Olympics in the 50 m rifle category.

The court said Ms. Kaushik’s appeal, challenging the decision of the single-judge Bench, was infructuous as the trials had already been held.

Ms. Kaushik’s counsel said she had been treated unfairly, and the single-judge Bench had based his decision on factually incorrect information.

The court observed that the trials were held between April 22 and May 19 and that if her exclusion from certain events had been deliberate, she should have filed a plea sooner.