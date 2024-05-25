GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Won’t interfere with shooter’s non-selection in Olympics, says Delhi High Court

Published - May 25, 2024 01:07 am IST - NEW DELHI:

The Hindu Bureau
The court rejected a plea by shooter Manini Kaushik to allow her to participate in the trials for the upcoming Paris Olympics in the 50 m rifle category.

The court rejected a plea by shooter Manini Kaushik to allow her to participate in the trials for the upcoming Paris Olympics in the 50 m rifle category. | Photo Credit: File Photo

The High Court on Friday declined to interfere with an order by a single-judge Bench, rejecting a plea by shooter Manini Kaushik to allow her to participate in the trials for the upcoming Paris Olympics in the 50 m rifle category.

The court said Ms. Kaushik’s appeal, challenging the decision of the single-judge Bench, was infructuous as the trials had already been held.

Ms. Kaushik’s counsel said she had been treated unfairly, and the single-judge Bench had based his decision on factually incorrect information.

The court observed that the trials were held between April 22 and May 19 and that if her exclusion from certain events had been deliberate, she should have filed a plea sooner.

Related Topics

Delhi / judiciary (system of justice) / sports event

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.