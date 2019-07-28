Woman stabbed to death in Jangpura: brother wants accused hanged

“I don’t care about his [accused] religion...I want him to be hanged,” said Nirdosh, brother of the woman who was stabbed to death in Jangpura on Friday evening.

Preeti Mathur, 21, was stabbed six times with a knife by Mohammad Munsair in Bhogal, the police said.

Fifty-three-year-old Giri Lal, who got injured while trying to rescue the woman, said the attacker was brandishing the knife to keep the locals away. “I hit him with a plastic rod but he kept stabbing the woman. Then he attacked me but by that time, she had collapsed. I then caught him after which the other shopkeepers started beating him,” said Mr. Lal.

Arvind Tiwari, a salesman, said he saw a man talking to the victim when suddenly he attacked her with a knife. She started running but he held her and attacked her again. “She kept asking for help but the accused was so brutal that no one stepped forward,” said Mr. Tiwari. Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-East) Chinmoy Biswal said the accused and the victim used to stay in the same locality in Sarai Kale Khan and had known each other. But due to some reason, the woman had stopped talking to Munsair, he added. “We did not get any complaint regarding stalking or misbehavior against the accused. He is undergoing treatment after being beaten by the locals,” said Mr. Biswal.

Preeti’s brother said Munsair had misbehaved with her after which he was asked by the landlord to vacate the house. Munsair had then shifted to a new house in the same locality. “My sister was pursuing BA. I never thought that I will not have her around in rakhi,” said Nirdosh. Munsair, an unemployed man, earlier worked at Safdarjung Hospital as a sweeper. A video of the incident is doing the rounds.