 Woman objects to Pit Bull defecating outside home, owners set dog on her

November 06, 2023 01:56 am | Updated 01:56 am IST - New Delhi

The police have booked a man, his daughter and a son in northwest Delhi’s Swaroop Nagar for allegedly unleashing their Pit Bull dog on a woman who had objected to the animal defecating in the open in front of her residence.

According to the police, the incident took place on Friday. Riya Devi was bitten by the dog multiple times after which she was rushed to Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, where she received four injections.

The police have registered a case against Ramadar, his daughter Shelly and son Ritik following a complaint by the victim. They have been booked under various provisions of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 289 (negligent conduct with respect to an animal), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation).

The incident was caught on a CCTV camera and its video clip surfaced on social media, showing some passers-by trying to save the victim. The complainant’s husband, Rajesh Kumar Prasad, told The Hindu that for the past several days, their neighbours would let their dog defecate in front of their house. He said when his wife complained to their neighbours about it, they unleashed the dog on her.The woman said she had asked her neighbours to clean the area where their dog had defecated. “They provoked the dog and unleashed it on me,” she said.