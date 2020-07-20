Woman dies after falling from fifth floor of Gurugram building

A 26-year-old woman partying with her boyfriend and his friends died after she allegedly fell from the fifth floor of a building in Sector 67 here on Sunday. The police have registered a case of abetment to suicide.

According to the FIR, the woman went out with her boyfriend around 4 p.m. on Sunday for a get-together with his friends. The man called her sister around 10.30 p.m. informing her that she had fallen from a building and asked her to come to Artemis Hospital. But the man’s friend took the phone from him and informed the woman that her sister had died.

The sister of the deceased has alleged in the FIR that she suspected foul play.

According to the complainant, her sister’s boyfriend had snapped all ties with her a month ago and blocked her on social media.

He had also blocked her on WhatsApp. The woman even tried sending her messages through email, but he reverted with emails filled with abuses. He also warned her to stay away from him and his family. But he sent her an email on July 18 asking her to join him and his friends for a get-together and the alleged incident took place.

The complainant said the circumstances under which her sister died hinted at foul play and demanded a thorough probe into the matter. She also said that her sister was a strong person and was unlikely to commit suicide. She also said that her sister’s body had bruises on her lower body and forehead, and cut on the lips.

She claimed that the boyfriend, whom she saw at the hospital, had scratch marks on his neck.