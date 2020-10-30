Woman alleges rape inside hospital

Culprit yet to be identified, probe on: police

A 21-year-old woman, who was undergoing treatment for tuberculosis, was allegedly raped inside Fortis Memorial Research Hospital in Sector 44 here. The police have registered a case, but the culprit is yet to be identified.

The woman, a resident of Mahendragarh, was brought to the hospital on October 21 for the treatment and was admitted to the ICU.

On Tuesday, the woman, in a semi-conscious state, scribbled on a piece of paper about the alleged incident to her father. The matter was then reported to the police and an FIR was registered at Sushant Lok police station on charge of rape.

Station House Officer, Sushant Lok police station, Inspector Brijender, said the CCTV footage of the ICU was procured and is being scrutinised. He said the hospital staffers were also questioned, but the accused has not been identified as yet. “The woman is not fit for statement. We are waiting for her to record her statement and identify the culprit,” said Mr. Brijender.

The hospital authority issued a press statement saying they were fully cooperating with the investigating authorities. “The CCTV footage and all other relevant informations were shared with the police. We understand that the police are questioning two persons, who are outsourced non-medical staffers. As per established protocol, they were hired after requisite verification. We have a zero-tolerance policy against such situations and are committed to ensure that justice prevails,” said the hospital.