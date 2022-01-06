Woman accuses father of trying to molest her again

Court seeks action-taken report from police

A Delhi court on Wednesday sought an action-taken report from the police on a plea moved by a 24-year-old woman who sought an FIR against her father, a rape convict in her own case. She alleged that her father had again attempted to harass and molest her while out on parole.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Manika directed the SHO of Mehrauli police station to file a report, and listed the case for hearing on February 23.

The woman in her plea, filed through advocate Amit Sahni, alleged that her father had molested her first in 2012 when she was 12 years old, following which an FIR was registered but she deposed in his favour “under pressure from family members”. However, in 2017, she was molested and raped again by him after which another FIR was lodged and a court convicted him and awarded him the life sentence. He challenged his conviction in the Delhi High Court which upheld it.

After coming out on parole on September 27 last year, he again tried to molest his daughter and even attempted to strangulate his wife with a rope when she stopped him. “The complainant feels ashamed to tell anyone about the incidents she has faced. The accused is worse than an animal in the body of a human,” the plea said.

The woman, who works as a housekeeper, also said that after the incident, when she tried to lodge a complaint, the police refused to cooperate. She said she also wrote to the district DCP and the National Commission for Women but received no response.