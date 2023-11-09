Winter break declared for all Delhi schools from Nov. 9-18

November 09, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday instructed all schools in the city to declare the winter break from November 9 to 18 amid the high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

In a circular, the DoE said that further orders for the remaining portion of winter break will be issued in due course of time.

On November 6, the DoE had issued a circular asking all schools to move to the online mode of teaching till November 10 to protect the health of students. The schools were, however, allowed to hold classes to prepare students for board examinations and to choose whether to conduct these classes physically or online. Meanwhile, teachers have been asked to come to school.

Anti-pollution measure

Since November 5, Delhi’s air quality has been in the ‘severe’ category and pollution control measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been in force.

The circular issued on Wednesday read, “In the wake of implementation of GRAP-4 measures due to severe air quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in the near future is predicted by the IMD, the winter break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home.”