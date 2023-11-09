HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Winter break declared for all Delhi schools from Nov. 9-18

Schools had earlier been directed to hold classes online till November 10

November 09, 2023 02:42 am | Updated 02:42 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Further orders for schools for the remaining portion of winter break will be issued in due course of time, the Directorate of Education said.

Further orders for schools for the remaining portion of winter break will be issued in due course of time, the Directorate of Education said. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

The Directorate of Education (DoE) on Wednesday instructed all schools in the city to declare the winter break from November 9 to 18 amid the high pollution levels in Delhi-NCR.

In a circular, the DoE said that further orders for the remaining portion of winter break will be issued in due course of time.

On November 6, the DoE had issued a circular asking all schools to move to the online mode of teaching till November 10 to protect the health of students. The schools were, however, allowed to hold classes to prepare students for board examinations and to choose whether to conduct these classes physically or online. Meanwhile, teachers have been asked to come to school.

Anti-pollution measure

Since November 5, Delhi’s air quality has been in the ‘severe’ category and pollution control measures under Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) have been in force.

The circular issued on Wednesday read, “In the wake of implementation of GRAP-4 measures due to severe air quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in the near future is predicted by the IMD, the winter break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home.”

Related Topics

Delhi / school / education / pollution / air pollution

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.