Will take cue from others on school reopening: CM

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that the Delhi government would review the experience of other State that have opened school and would take a decision regarding opening schools based on the information received. He added that the ideal situation for reopening schools would be after vaccination is complete.

“Ideally, we will not open the schools until everyone is vaccinated. However, seeing that other States are also reopening schools we will review how it goes for them and accordingly plan out. We have been receiving a lot of messages from the parents regarding the safety of children and want to assure them that safety will be our priority,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

He added that there are not enough vaccines being supplied to Delhi and that the Centre needs to rethink its system of supplying vaccines so it can provide the States with more stock.

Mr. Kejriwal was speaking on the sidelines of an event where he inaugurated the country’s first ISO 9001 certified AAP MLA office in the Timarpur constituency.

He informed the public that the office will follow a system that will solve the grievances of the public while making sure they are at convenience.