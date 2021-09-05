Who are you trying to protect, Atishi questions Delhi Police

Out of 750 cases related to riots, chargesheets filed in 35: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday alleged that the Delhi Police is not conducting proper investigations in cases related to the north-east riots. It said out of the 750 cases, chargesheets have been filed in only 35 cases.

“Not just AAP, all the courts too are raising questions on the Delhi Police’s investigations. It is clear that the police does not want to investigate the Delhi riots properly. The courts have refused to accept statements of Delhi Police’s witnesses multiple times and observed that they seem to be planted,” senior AAP leader Atishi said.

She said it was “crystal clear” that the police and Lieutenant-Governor under the BJP do not want to investigate riot cases. “Delhi Police has no intention of catching the real culprits. I want to ask the police, who are they trying to protect? Why can’t they present proper witnesses, proof and carry out a legitimate investigation even after 1.5 years,” she asked.

‘Land to pvt. clinics’

The party also alleged that the BJP-ruled New Delhi Municipal Corporation is giving away land worth thousands of crores to private clinics and people are known to them free of cost.

“The resolution through which the BJP-ruled civic bodies will be giving land to its own people has been passed in the NDMC Standing Committee on September 1,” said AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj

“BJP Delhi State president Adesh Gupta needs to tell why the BJP is bringing such a cheap policy, why are they going to give land worth crores to their leaders for free,” he added.

Delhi BJP Spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said this week’s NDMC Standing Committee proposal to hand over few vacant health department premises to charitable NGOs for running charitable health dispensaries is in line with decades-old tradition.

“It is sad that AAP is trying to malign this good scheme with a political vendetta,” he said.