Water level in Yamuna falls below danger mark

City expected to get moderate rainfall today, says IMD

The water level of Yamuna in Delhi fell below the “danger mark” in the small hours of Saturday after breaching the level on Friday morning, said authorities.

The level fell through the day and is expected to decrease further as Haryana is releasing less water from Hathnikund Barrage, which is a point along the flow of Yamuna and upstream of Delhi. Water released from the barrage directly affects the flow of the river in Delhi.

The water level measured at the Old Railway Bridge in Delhi was 204.97 metres at 10 a.m. on Saturday and it dropped to 204.93 metres by 7 p.m. The “warning level” of Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres and the ‘danger mark’ is 205.33 metres — both measured at the Old Railway Bridge. “At 6 p.m., only 19,258 cusecs of water was being released from Hathnikund barrage and it is expected to decrease through the night,” an official said. About 37,109 cusecs of water was being released from the barrage at 6 p.m. on Friday — almost double.