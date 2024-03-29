GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar takes a swipe at Opposition for rallying behind Kejriwal  

He pointed out how one breaking the law is playing the victim card 

March 29, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - New Delhi: 

The Hindu Bureau
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with others releases publications on the 70th Founders’ Day of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), in New Delhi, on March 29.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar with others releases publications on the 70th Founders’ Day of the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), in New Delhi, on March 29. | Photo Credit: PTI

In an apparent swipe at the Opposition for rallying behind the beleaguered Delhi Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday pointed out how one breaking the law was playing the victim card. 

Mr. Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to Delhi’s scrapped excise policy. 

Without naming the U.S. and Germany, who have reacted strongly to Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest, Mr. Dhankhar said “India does not need lessons from any country on rule of law.” 

Addressing an event at the Indian Institute of Public Administration (IIPA), the Vice-President said the law was holding them accountable. “Some people think we are above law, immune from the law. That has been demolished... those who think are beyond law, the law is after them,” Mr. Dhankhar said, though he refrained from naming any person. But leaving no doubt that his remarks are aimed at the Opposition, who have organised a public meeting on Sunday at Ramlila Maidan protesting Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest, he said, “But what do we see — the moment law takes its course, they take to the streets, high decibel debates, camouflaging culpability of the worst nature by human rights. This is happening under our nose.”

He asked as to what was the justification for persons or institutions and organisations to take to the streets when law was set in motion.

“Can you go on a high moral ground that the corrupt must not be dealt with because it is festive season, it is farming season? How can there be any season to save those who are culpable?” the Vice-President asked.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.