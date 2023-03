March 23, 2023 09:31 am | Updated 09:31 am IST - New Delhi

An old and vacant four-storey building collapsed early on Thursday, March 23, 2023 in the Rohini area here but there was no casualty, officials said.

According to the fire officials, information about the house collapse was received around 1.45 am.

Four fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

No casualty has been reported till now and a search operation was underway, officials said.