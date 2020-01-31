V-C Akhtar praises students for not reacting with violence

Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar on Thursday night condemned the “heartless incident” in which a student of the university was shot at and praised students for not retaliating.

In a message to the students, Ms. Akhtar wrote that she was deeply aggrieved by the incident in which M.A. Mass Communication student Shadab Farooq was shot at by a miscreant.

“I am proud to say that you are committed to the ideals of the Indian Constitution and Gandhian principles of non-violence. Your wise avoidance of retaliation, as always, bears testimony to this fact,” the VC said.

“I, along with Jamia fraternity, condemn this murderous and brutal act. I also condemn the silence of the police who stood just at a stone’s throw from the miscreant. It speaks volumes about them,” she said.

She added that if the miscreant had been nabbed by the police on time, this deplorable incident could have been averted. “I am proud of you my dear students, for you acted very sensibly and resisted the natural urge of reaction and retaliation. Your wise act on the day of the martyrdom of Gandhiji is a great and reverent homage to him,” Ms. Akhtar wrote.