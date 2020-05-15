UPSRTC forms committee to check issue of exorbitant fare from IGIA

The Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) has formed a committee to examine the issue of exorbitant fare being charged by taxis and chartered buses it operates to ferry passengers from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport to destinations in the State.

Taking cognisance of reports regarding chartered buses being run by the UPSRTC, Raj Shekhar, UPSRTC Managing Director, said a committee has been formed to examine the issue and submit its report in 24 hours.

According to news reports, Mr. Shekhar had issued a letter on May 9 to the UPSRTC’s Regional Managers in Noida and Ghaziabad districts, informing that they would facilitate the travel of residents of these districts returning from foreign destinations as part of the Vande Bharat Mission from the airport.

For taxis, up to 250 km from IGIA would entail a cost between ₹10,000 and ₹12,000 at ₹40 and ₹50 per kilometre. “Each additional kilometre would cost ₹40. Booking an SUV would cost ₹12,000 for first 250km and ₹50 for each additional kilometre,” it said.

Bus fare

A seat aboard a non air-conditioned bus would cost ₹1,000 while a seat on an air-conditioned bus would cost ₹1,320 for a distance of 100 kilometres with charges doubling for any distance from 101 to 200 kilometres.

On Thursday, Mr. Shekhar also said the UPSRTC services from Delhi airport to Noida and Ghaziabad were free of charge.

“It is to clarify that UPSRTC services from IGI airport to Noida/Ghaziabad quarantine centres are completely free of cost, just like all other UPSRTC operations, where we are ferrying migrant workers from railway stations to their respective home districts,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Central Industrial Security Force said it did not have any information about the fare being charged by the UPSRTC. “The airport has no role in arranging transportation for passengers to reach their home States. It is up to the States to arrange transport and quarantine facilities,” said an IGIA official.