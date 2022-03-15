Under construction building collapses in Kashmere Gate; 30 rescued

Three persons sustain injuries; rescue operation on

Rescue operation on at an under construction building that collapsed at Kashmere Gate on Monday. | Photo Credit: R.V. MOORTHY

A three-storey under-construction building collapsed in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Monday evening. Around 30 persons were rescued from the site. Three of them sustained injuries, said the police.

According to police, a PCR call was received regarding a building collapse at Nicholson Road in Kashmere Gate following which a team of police, Delhi Fire Service (DFS) and DDMA officials rushed to the spot and carried out rescue operations. Around seven labourers were present inside the building when it collapsed. “Others who were trapped were passers-by as the structure was located in a narrow bylane,” an officer said.

Three persons — Dilip, 22, Mohd. Musaib, 35, and Mohd. Shami, 42, — sustained injuries and were shifted to the hospital. Rescue operation is on and appropriate action will be taken against the owner of the building, the officer added.

A senior official of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation said that the construction of the building was carried out as per a sanctioned plan, which was approved under the SARAL Scheme.