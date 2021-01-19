Two robbers held for killing rickshaw-puller

Accused in police custody

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly killing a 55-year-old rickshaw puller, the police said on Monday.

The accused fled with the victim’s rickshaw and wallet containing ₹60, they said.

The accused have been identified as Dilip Haldar from Extension Ashok Nagar and Chhotan Singh from New Ashok Nagar. On Friday, the police received information regarding a man lying dead in bushes near Dashmesh Public School, Vashundhra Enclave. The victim’s throat was slit, a senior officer said. On Saturday, the deceased was identified as Jiban Mazumdar. His rickshaw was also missing, the officer said.

“During investigation, the police analysed CCTV footage and located the rickshaw. Later, we apprehended Singh. On his instance, Haldar was also nabbed,” said DCP (East) Deepak Yadav.

Interrogation revealed that Mazumdar was known to Singh.

On Thursday, the accused invited Mazumdar for a party and took him to a ground near the school following which they killed him. A knife, rickshaw and the victim’s wallet were recovered from the accused.