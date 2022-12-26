Two policemen suspended for extorting passengers at IGI Airport

December 26, 2022 01:30 am | Updated 01:31 am IST - New Delhi

Two head constables with the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport police station have been suspended for allegedly extorting gold worth ₹50 lakh from two passengers, the police said on Sunday.

An officer said the accused Robin Singh and Gaurav Kumar looked after anti-touting duties and have been suspended with immediate effect.

According to the FIR, the action was taken based on two similar extortion complaints.

The main complainant was Salaudeen Kathat, 24, who alleged that after he had landed at IGI Airport from Muscat on December 20 night and booked a cab, a police vehicle with two personnel stopped him and forced him to accompany them. As per the FIR, the men found Mr. Kathat to be carrying 600 grams of gold, which he said was given to him by one Sikander in Muscat to deliver to someone else in exchange for money.

The two men then forced Mr. Kathat into a private vehicle, took him to a nearby jungle, beat him up and took the gold. “They then threatened him and booked him a taxi to Dhaula Kuan,” the FIR read.

It added that a similar complaint had been filed earlier by Shaikh Bashi, who was extorted of 400 grams of gold on the intervening night of December 19 and 20, after he landed at IGI Airport from Dubai.

Realising that it was the same modus operandi, the police investigated both cases and apprehended the two accused from IGI Airport police station.