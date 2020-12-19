Two minors die in fire

Two minor boys died on Friday after a fire broke out in a storeroom of a rented house in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur. The deceased have been identified as brothers Aayush (5) and Shriansh (6).
Police suspect a short circut to be the cause of the blaze. A call about the fire was received at 2.44 p.m. after which three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, a fire official said.
According to the Delhi Fire Service (DFS), the children suffered burn injuries. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where they were declared brought dead, said DFS director Atul Garg. The fire was doused by 4 p.m.
The police said that the father of the children makes rubber-polymer slippers and had shifted to the house on December 1. The material for making the slippers were being kept at the house, which caught fire.
The ground floor of the building caught fire. Residents of the other floors were rescued by the police with the help of locals.
Doctors said the brothers died due to smoke inhalation. The bodies will be handed over to the family after post-mortem.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath