Delhi

Two killed in encounter in South East Delhi

Two persons were killed in an encounter with police in the early hours of Monday, police said adding that the two had criminal history.

A senior police officer confirmed the development and said that the two were identified as Raja Qureshi and Ramesh Bahadur who were allegedly involved in a Karawal Nagar murder case reported recently.

Police said that the encounter took place in South East Delhi's Pul Prahaladpur around 5 a.m. when the accused were asked to stop, but they opened fire and tried to flee. Police fired in retaliation. The accused were rushed to hospital where they were declared dead.

Feb 17, 2020

