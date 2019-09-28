Two held for setting over a dozen vehicles on fire

Two persons have been arrested for setting more than a dozen vehicles on fire in Rohini’s Kanjhawala allegedly to avenge the arrest of one of them, the police said on Friday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) S.D. Mishra said that the accused have been identified as Akash alias Andy (19) and Kuldeep alias Monu (30).

With the help of human intelligence Akash, who was found to be recently released from jail, was identified. He was arrested from Swada’s JJ Colony. He disclosed his accomplice, Kuldeep’s name and at his instance, the latter was arrested, the police said.

Akash was sent to jail in a molestation case reported in Kanjhawala and had to stay there for 20 days.

During interrogation, the police said, the accused confessed to having set the vehicles ablaze. “After his [Akash’s] release, he decided to take revenge on the locals and the police for sending him behind the bars and teach them a lesson,” Mr. Mishra said.

The police further said that on September 23-24, three cases of arson attack on parked vehicles were reported in Kanjhawala colonies in which more than 12 cars and two-wheelers were set ablaze by unknown persons. Based on the complaints, three cases were registered and an investigation was taken up.