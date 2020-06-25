Two held for duping over 500 people of ₹1 crore

A 34-year-old man, who was on the run for over three years, was arrested along with a woman for allegedly duping over 500 people ₹1 crore on the pretext of getting them jobs at reputed firms, the police said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime Unit) Anyesh Roy said that the accused man has been identified as Rahul Kumar who was arrested from his residence in Ghaziabad. His 23-year-old female accomplice, a resident of Aligarh, was also held.

The police said that the accused, who used to run a fake call centre, sent fake and spoofed emails to people informing them that they had landed a job with prestigious organisations like Havells, L&T, Amul, some software and food processing companies.

They asked the victims to deposit a sum of money as registration fees. Once they paid the amount, they demanded more money in the garb of processing fees and security deposit. Once the victim transferred the money, they would stop taking their calls, the police said.

The police said that they targeted over 500 people and cheated them of ₹1 crore in the last few years. The matter first came to light in 2017 when the police received a complaint from Havells India Ltd. stating that unknown persons had been cheating job seekers by pretending to be employees or management of the company. An FIR was registered based on the complaint and the accused have been arrested with the help of technical surveillance.