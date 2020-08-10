Two drunk men held for locking mosque, denying entry to Imam

Two persons were arrested after they locked a local mosque and prevented the Imam from entering the place of worship in south west Delhi’s Bijwasan village, said a senior police officer on Sunday.
Police said that two locals in inebriated state locked the main door of the mosque on Saturday evening and restricted the Imam and others from entering the premises. A local informed the police about the incident.
“A police team rushed to the location and two persons, identified as Manjit Khatri and Pramod, were held and taken to Kapashera Police station for further investigation. The lock was removed and the mosque was open to everyone,” said a police officer.
The officer said that a mandir and mosque were located adjacently in the village and a few anti-social elements had tried to disrupt the peace. The arrested persons, however, are not affiliated to any group.
“A meeting with people from peace committee and locality were held to maintain peace in the area. We have deployed police personnel to avoid any clash,” added the officer.
Uneasy past
A local said that there are only a few houses of Muslims in the area, dominated by Hindus. In the past, an anti-social had tried to disrupt peace by targeting the only mosque in the village by restricting outsiders to visit the mosque for Friday prayers. A few locals had earlier threatened and abused the Imam and asked him to vacate the area. A complaint was made to the police.
The officer added that they have taken appropriate legal action against the accused persons and they have been sent to jail.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath