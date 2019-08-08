Two-day mourning announced

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced a two-day State mourning as a mark of respect to former Chief Minister of Delhi and senior BJP leader Sushma Swaraj who died on Tuesday following a cardiac arrest.

“This means, there will be no entertainment events during this period. All other government business will continue as scheduled,” the government said.

“Delhi govt will observe two days state mourning as a mark of respect in the memory of former Chief Minister & senior leader respected Sushma Swaraj ji,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted.

Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal condoled the leader’s death on Twitter. “India has lost a great leader. Sushma ji was a very warm and remarkable person. May her soul rest in peace,” he tweeted.