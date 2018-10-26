Two arrested for vehicle theft

Two persons have been arrested for their alleged involvement in carjacking in the Capital, the police said on Thursday.

They said that the accused used to target the parking areas of Delhi’s district courts.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ram Gopal Naik said that the accused have been identified as Ashu alias Apache alias Chela (22) and Taraspal alias Sonu alias Dudhiya (22). Ashu used to steal the vehicles and sell them to Taraspal.

Mr. Naik said that Ashu is infamous for stealing Apache motorcycles because of which he is called the ‘Apache boy’ in Alipur. Taraspal is a gym trainer, the police said.

The police said that Ashu, who has three criminal cases registered against him, used to target district courts where he used to go for hearings of his case. “He was well aware of court proceedings and the long hours that they take. He used that time to steal vehicles,” Mr. Naik said.

The police said that they received an information on October 17 that a carjacker would come to Bakhtawar Pur with a stolen vehicle. A trap was laid and he was arrested. Taraspal was later arrested at Ashu’s instance.

During interrogation, the accused told the police that they had got involved in carjacking in order to earn quick money. They said they would spend the money on their girlfriends and lead a lavish life.